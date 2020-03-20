Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - March 20, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
75,117
30,170
15,623
71,377
131,713
-7,453
-4,097
-912
2,234
-5,874
Traders
97
35
40
38
36
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
187,060
Long
Short
24,943
9,554
162,117
177,506
-3,718
1,034
-9,849
-6,131
-10,883
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
150
101
10 March, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
73,080
29,605
43,988
85,306
144,445
-6,196
-3,998
255
3,205
-4,399
Traders
109
38
75
42
42
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
229,521
Long
Short
27,147
11,482
202,374
218,039
-3,929
1,477
-6,665
-2,736
-8,141
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
175
136
10 March, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
About SilverSeek.com