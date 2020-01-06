Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - January 6, 2020
Silver / COT REPORTS WERE DELAYED (JAN. 3), DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS:
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
106,310
36,582
25,505
64,730
161,382
5,280
-2,026
2,905
-4,042
7,283
Traders
123
37
41
35
38
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
229,680
Long
Short
33,135
6,211
196,545
223,469
2,491
-1,528
6,634
4,143
8,162
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
176
103
31 December, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
107,398
35,375
46,192
74,024
173,887
5,510
-1,267
-579
-4,593
6,337
Traders
134
36
70
39
42
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
262,951
Long
Short
35,336
7,497
227,615
255,455
2,422
-1,731
2,760
338
4,491
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
198
128
31 December, 2019
