  • Gold: 1,570.51 1.37
  • Silver: 17.45 -0.03
  • Euro: 1.100 -0.002
  • USDX: 98.079 0.109
  • Oil: 53.2 -0.8

COT Silver Report - January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020 - 3:41pm
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

111,453

42,830

50,335

 

74,812

169,073

1,052

2,170

-195

 

-2,309

-2,682

Traders

139

41

77

 

42

45

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

270,359

Long

Short

33,760

8,122

236,600

262,238

-1,321

-2,067

-2,773

-1,452

-706

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

208

140

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

