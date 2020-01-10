Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - January 10, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
109,224
41,971
26,112
66,666
157,840
2,914
5,389
607
1,936
-3,542
Traders
125
44
45
39
40
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
234,324
Long
Short
32,322
8,401
202,002
225,923
-813
2,190
4,644
5,457
2,454
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
185
113
7 January, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
110,401
40,660
50,530
77,121
171,754
3,003
5,285
4,338
3,097
-2,133
Traders
137
45
78
43
45
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
273,133
Long
Short
35,081
10,189
238,052
262,944
-255
2,692
10,181
10,437
7,489
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
213
140
7 January, 2020
